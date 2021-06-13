The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $651.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.80 million to $653.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $584.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. 175,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.