The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $25,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

