The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 422,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.