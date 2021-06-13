The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,851.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $310,567. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWPX stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

