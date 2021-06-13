The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 4,973 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,051,438 shares of company stock valued at $95,049,167. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM opened at $48.26 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.03.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

