The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $214,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

