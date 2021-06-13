The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $211,000 Investment in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Transcat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $406.16 million, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

