The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

