The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,560 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,872,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE HT opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.