The North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$35.26 on Wednesday. The North West has a 1-year low of C$26.90 and a 1-year high of C$37.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The North West will post 2.5321527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The North West’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

