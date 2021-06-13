The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $1,631,256.64 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,427,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,140,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.