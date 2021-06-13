The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 108,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 52,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRI. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE SRI opened at $32.49 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $882.53 million, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

