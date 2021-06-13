The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after buying an additional 74,231 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.28. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

