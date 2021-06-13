The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

