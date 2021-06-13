The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 389,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

