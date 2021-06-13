The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,225 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

XHR stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

