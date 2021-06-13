The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $147,000 Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48.

SWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

