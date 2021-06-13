The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $884,297 in the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $88.75 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.