The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,361 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $20.50 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

