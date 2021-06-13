The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 853 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $25,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $21,813,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $18,589,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $11,203,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODV. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.