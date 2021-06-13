The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,919 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.22 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

