The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $34,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,998 shares of company stock worth $12,398,987. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $192.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

