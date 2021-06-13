The Transfer Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.82 or 0.00040606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $5.58 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,166,457 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

