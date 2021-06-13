Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FMC by 43.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,800,000 after purchasing an additional 373,674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FMC by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

NYSE:FMC opened at $119.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

