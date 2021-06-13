Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $276,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Insiders sold 245,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,519,066 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

