Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $117.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,462,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

