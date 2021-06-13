Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $117.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,462,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IBP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
