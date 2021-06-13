Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. 2,310,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $1,153,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,020,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,650 shares of company stock worth $3,114,502. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.