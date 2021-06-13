Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPDKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

TPDKY stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

