Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Insider Peretz Schapiro Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) insider Peretz Schapiro acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Torian Resources Company Profile

Torian Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Mt Stirling project located in the north west of Leonora. The company was formerly known as Torian Resources NL and changed its name to Torian Resources Limited in May 2014.

