Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

