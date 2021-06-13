Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 5,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 44,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

