Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

