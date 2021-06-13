Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TRZBF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $4.79 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

