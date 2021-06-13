Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,509 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,961 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

