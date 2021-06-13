Trias (old) (TRY) One Day Volume Reaches $3.00

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Trias (old) has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Trias (old) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias (old) has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00786396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08106706 BTC.

Trias (old) Coin Profile

Trias (old) (TRY) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias (old)

