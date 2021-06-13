Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.05 Million

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $861.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $844.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.50 million. Trimble reported sales of $733.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. 1,071,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.36. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.