TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 3,594 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4,667.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ball were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

