TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $151.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

