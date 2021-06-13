TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 26,248 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QID. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,061,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000.

NYSEARCA QID opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $58.48.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

