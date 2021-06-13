TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bunge were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $92,182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 3,631.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 699,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after acquiring an additional 383,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG opened at $84.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.