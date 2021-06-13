TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $163,324.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $11.24 million and $163,324.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $314.88 or 0.00812111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.97 or 0.08087974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084096 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

