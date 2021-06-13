Truist Securities Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $127.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.04.

TXRH stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

