Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$20.00 Price Target

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$20.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.89.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

