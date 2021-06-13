Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.90 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

