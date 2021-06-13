Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 305.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,856,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.79 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

