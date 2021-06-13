Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $154,000 in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 664,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 149,293 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEO opened at $16.49 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $38,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,877.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

