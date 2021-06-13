Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,311,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,966,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

