U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $143,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $59.14. 5,659,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

