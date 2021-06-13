Ubex (UBEX) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $531,560.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00150529 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

