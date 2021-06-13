UBS Group AG Acquires 42,124 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after acquiring an additional 956,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 460,037 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 433,935 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 354,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.